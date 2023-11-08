Wednesday's Another Windy One

It's almost like if you looked "November" up in a dictionary there would be a description of Tuesday's weather: clouds, wind, chilly, some drops, a few flakes, not the prettiest. More wind will plague the state again on Wednesday but the storm will be moving away so at least there will be abundant sunshine. Some showers of rain and snow hit parts of Montana on Election Day and will continue to pepper the state through the night. This area of moisture will move through the state into early Wednesday morning with a mix of rain and snow. Most areas will be dry by sunrise. The rest of Wednesday will be mostly sunny and windy with highs in the 40s. The wind will ease up some for Thursday with some stronger gusts remaining along the Rocky Mountain Front. Highs will be in the 40s to around 50 with mostly sunny skies. A weak front will move into western Montana on Friday with partly cloudy skies and a few snow showers, but any accumulation will be light and confined to the mountains. Veterans Day Weekend will be mild and windy with partly to mostly cloudy skies. The plains will have wind while the valleys like Helena will have lighter wind. Highs will be in the 40s and 50s. The entire weekend will be dry. Early next week looks mild, windy and dry until Wednesday.

Have a great day!

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist