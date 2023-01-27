Weekend Arctic Plunge

First it was the wind, then the snow, and now arctic air returns to Montana this weekend. This cold will be dangerous but not as severe as what hit Montana just before Christmas. Saturday will be much colder with areas of lighter snow tapering off through the day. Total snow accumulation will likely range from 2-10" in the lower elevations with as much as 40" in the mountains by the time the snow ends on Saturday. Highs will likely top out in the 0s and 10s early in the day with temperatures trending down through the afternoon and evening. Arctic high pressure will move into the state and temperatures will plummet Saturday night to between -10 and -20. Wind chill values could drop as low as -35. Sunday will be mostly sunny but very cold with highs in the -0s and 0s. Overnight lows will drop down to between -10 and -20 Sunday night into Monday morning. A strong southwest wind will develop on Monday for the mountains and plains creating blowing snow. Temperatures will start to warm into the 10s and 20s. A weak system will produce scattered snow showers and a lot of wind on Tuesday, with highs in the 10s and 20s. Wind will continue to be strong over the plains on Wednesday will temperatures inching up farther into the 20s. Temperatures will warm into the 20s and 30s for most of the state for the beginning of February.

Have a great weekend!

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist