Weekend Blast of Wind & Snow

A HIGH WIND WARNING is in effect for the East Glacier area and along the Rocky Mountain Front for this weekend.

A WINTER STORM WATCH has been issued for central Montana for Sunday into Monday.

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been issued for parts of the Hi-Line and Rocky Mountain Front for Sunday.

The weather certainly goes downhill through this weekend. After a quiet start to the weekend, a potent storm arrives for Sunday. The combination of strong wind and lighter snows will make it rather unpleasant to be outside at times. Significant snow is likely for the mountains but accumulation will be on the lighter side in the lower elevations. Saturday will be windy and mild with highs in the 30s and 40s. Clouds will increase Saturday ahead of the approaching storm. This storm system will bring widespread light snow to much of Montana Saturday night into Sunday. A light accumulation of a few inches is possible. The wind will be the worst part of this storm with most of the state rather windy (gusts 40-50mph) on Sunday with areas of snow continuing into the night. Blizzard conditions with reduced visibility are possible through Sunday night into Monday morning. The central mountains could see upwards of 12". Driving conditions at times later Sunday will be impacted by the snow and wind. Slightly colder temperatures with highs in the 20s will move in for Monday. Another fast moving minor storm could hit the state late Monday night into Tuesday, with yet another system of more wind than snow Wednesday into Thursday. A light accumulation of a few inches and strong wind are likely. The rest of January looks more like January than the first few weeks of the month. There will be more opportunity for snow and colder but not brutally cold temperatures until the final day of the month or the start of February. That's when temperatures could drop below zero again.

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist