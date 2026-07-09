Weekend Heat Wave Hits Montana

An EXTREME HEAT WATCH has been issued for much of central and eastern Montana for Saturday and Sunday. Monday too for southeast Montana.

A HEAT ADVISORY has been issued for much of west central Montana including Helena and Great Falls for Saturday thru Monday.

A heat wave will scorch Montana over the weekend with temperatures climbing into the 90s and 100s, close to some record highs. The hottest temperatures of the year so far will move across Montana this weekend with most areas in the 90s and 100s. It may end up being the hottest weekend of the entire year when all is said and done. Prepare to find ways to stay cool and hydrated this weekend. The heat will start building for Friday with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s for much of Montana. The hottest temperatures so far this year will move in this weekend. Most of Montana will have highs in the 90s to low 100s. Some of southern and eastern Montana will hit between 100 to 110. Please prepare for this heat now, as to make sure you and kids and pets and livestock will be cool. When 2026 is all said and done, this weekend could be the hottest weekend of the entire year. The wind will pick up as well this weekend, increasing the fire threat so please be careful. Temperatures will cool ever so slightly for Monday, but still be in the 90s to around 100. Thunderstorms are likely to return Tuesday and Wednesday of next week, bringing some relief from the heat.

Have a great day,

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist