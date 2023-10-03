Weekend Plans? Plan on Being Outside

One more storm system will bring some showers and wind before a beautiful stretch of weather through the first weekend of October. Remember last October? If not, it was almost perfect every weekend with sunshine and warm temperatures. This October will at least start out the same, but before the weekend warmth there's a couple of obstacles to get through. Another front will move across Montana on Wednesday with less precipitation but more wind. A few showers and some higher mountain snow will move through during the morning. A strong wind will develop across most of the state with some gusts higher than 40mph. Highs will be cool, in the upper 40s to around 60. High pressure will begin to build in through Wednesday night with diminishing wind and clearing skies. Thursday will be mostly sunny and crisp, with wind and cooler temperatures across eastern Montana. The central and western areas will have less wind and highs in the 50s to around 60. Thursday night will be chilly with lows in the 20s and low 30s, which could end the growing season. High pressure will spread across Montana on Friday will sunshine and warmer temperatures, although eastern Montana will still have highs in the 40s and 50s, the rest of the state will warm into the 60s and 70s. This weekend will be gorgeous across the state. Skies will be mostly sunny if not clear, and highs will be pleasantly warm in the 60s and 70s. A bit of a southwest wind will increase across the Rocky Mountain Front and the plains. While clouds will increase on Monday, temperatures will remain warm. Highs will be in the 60s and 70s again. A weak front will bring a few showers and cooler temperatures to the state on Tuesday.

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist