Weekend Snow, Rain & Freezing Rain

A WINTER STORM WATCH has been issued for northeast Montana from Saturday afternoon into Sunday evening.

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been issued for the higher terrain of southwest Montana into Sunday.

A storm working across the state this weekend will bring a variety of precipitation with rain, snow and freezing rain making for slippery conditions in places. Saturday will be mostly cloudy as western Montana will have some scattered snow showers as the storm moves in from the west. Areas of some rain and snow in the lower elevations, snow in the mountains, and freezing rain in the plains will work northeast through the night into Sunday. By Sunday morning there will be rain, freezing rain and snow for much of Montana east of the Divide. The precip will quickly move east through the morning with the heaviest precipitation across eastern Montana in the afternoon. As the storm intensifies it will create very strong west wind. Highs will top out in the 30s and 40s. Snow will accumulate up to 1-3" in the lower elevations and possibly as much as 8" in the mountains. Another minor storm is possible late Monday night into Tuesday with light snow but heavy accumulation and arctic air are unlikely anytime soon. The official start to winter is next Saturday the 21st.

Have a great weekend,

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist