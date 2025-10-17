Weekend Squalls & Strong Wind

A HIGH WIND WARNING will be in effect from Saturday night thru Sunday.

This weekend will have strong wind for most of the state with a few squalls of brief, heavy precipitation. Saturday will be the nicer out of the two weekend days. Skies will be partly to mostly sunny early on, but clouds will increase through the afternoon. Highs will be in the 50s to around 60. Sunday will not be as nice with a new cold front moving into the state. Skies will be mostly cloudy with showers moving through western Montana in the morning. The cold front should move across the Helena area with a period of moderate rain and very strong wind right in the middle of the day. The mountains will have lowering snow levels and significant wind. Highs will reach the 50s and 60s early but temperatures will fall into the 40s later in the day. Some scattered rain and snow showers will continue Sunday night. Monday will have partly cloudy skies and a few mixed rain and snow showers depending on elevation. It will be blustery and cool with highs in the 40s and 50s. Most of next week will be warmer with highs in the 50s and 60s but there will likely be stronger wind across the plains and up on the Continental Divide most days.

Have a great weekend,

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist