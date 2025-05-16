Weekend Starts Sunny & Turns Wet

A WINTER STORM WATCH has been issued for the Bitterroot and Saphire Mountains for Saturday night through Sunday.

Soak up some of that sunshine early on in the weekend because another big rain storm with mountain snow is on the way. Saturday will start out dry with some sunshine but scattered showers and thunderstorms will develop through the afternoon. Highs will be in the 60s. Heavy rain and thunderstorms will move through the state late Saturday into Sunday. Yet another big storm will move through the state on Sunday with widespread rain and mountain snow. It will be cool with highs in the 40s and 50s. There is potential for more than an inch of rain for parts of the state. Some heavier rain should move up into northern Montana too. The storm will clear through Monday. Next week will warm up with a few days of scattered showers and storms. Overall, it looks warmer and a little drier heading into Memorial Day Weekend.

Have a great weekend,

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist