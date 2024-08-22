Weekend Storm Brings Wind &...

A storm system off the Pacific Northwest Coast will bring a variety of weather and changes from Friday through the weekend. Initially this low pressure will bring in heat, a warm wind and scattered thunderstorms. Ultimately that wind will turn cooler with some showers and even a chance at some high mountain snow before the weekend is out. After a beautiful and rare dry day on Thursday, the big storm system off the coast will move in from the Pacific on Friday. A strong southerly flow ahead of this low pressure will spread hot temperatures across most of the state with highs generally in the 80s and 90s. Scattered thunderstorms will fire in the afternoon. South wind could gust up to 30mph. Thunderstorms will continue through the evening. This weekend's storm will drag a cold front through the state on Saturday with strong wind and cooling temperatures. A few thunderstorms are possible in western Montana through the afternoon and evening with highs in the 70s and 80s. Sunday will be partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms across the southern half of the state. Highs will be in the 70s to around 80. At times it might be cold enough this weekend at the mountain tops for some wet snowflakes to fly, especially across southwest Montana. The rest of August does not look that hot with several chances at cooler, wetter weather. This has been an amazing month compared to what it could have been.

Have a great day,

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist