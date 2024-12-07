Weekend Storm: Powerful Wind & Mountain Snow

A HIGH WIND WARNING has been issued for the Rocky Mountain Front, East Glacier area, Great Falls, Fergus County, to the Little Rockies.

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been issued for the East Glacier area, Rocky Mountain Front, along and west of the Continental Divide.

The quiet December weather is over as a big storm will move across the state this weekend with powerful wind and mainly mountain snow. Saturday will start off partly cloudy with increasing clouds ahead of the next storm system. Temperatures will be warm in the 50s and even a few low 60s possible. A few isolated showers are possible in the afternoon and evening along a cold front. The mountains could have a few snow showers. It will be very windy across the state. Many areas could see gusts top 50mph but the Rocky Mountain Front and East Glacier could have gusts near 90mph. Sunday will be mostly cloudy with widespread snow showers, cooler temperatures and stronger wind. A light coating up to an inch or two of accumulation is possible in the lower elevations with up to 6" in the mountains. Snow showers and blustery conditions will continue on Monday and a few more inches of snow could accumulate in the mountains. The lower elevations shouldn't expect to see more than an inch of accumulation.

Have a great weekend,

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist