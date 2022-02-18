Weekend Storm: Snow & Wind Chill Down to -30

A HIGH WIND WARNING is in effect for north-central Montana for Saturday.

A WINTER STORM WATCH has been issued for Saturday night into Monday for most of Montana.

It's Presidents' Day Weekend and a major winter storm will batter the state. While Saturday will be windy and warm, it's Sunday when the storm arrives with arctic air. Snow and the arctic front will slowly move south through the state on Sunday. Sunday early morning is when the front will push through the Hi-Line with temperatures falling into the single digits above and below zero. The front should move through Great Falls and Lewistown by mid to late morning. The Helena area may not see the front until midday on Sunday. Expect snow to increase and temperatures to decrease. A north wind up to around 20mph will create dangerously cold wind chill values. By Sunday evening, most of the state should see temperatures dropping into the -0s and 0s. Areas of snow will continue Sunday night into Presidents' Day. Highs on Monday will be in the -0s and 0s, with wind chill values possibly as cold as -30 to -40. Areas of light snow will continue to be widespread through Monday. Snow will taper off Monday night into Tuesday. Tuesday will still be very cold with some breaks in the clouds and a few areas of light snow. Highs again will mainly be in the -0s to 0s. Tuesday night will be very cold with lows generally between -10 and -25. Arctic high pressure should clear out the clouds for Wednesday, but highs will remain very cold. Some modification of the airmass will happen Thursday, with highs getting back into the 20s and 30s for western and central Montana, staying in the 0s and 10s in eastern Montana.

Have a great weekend!

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist