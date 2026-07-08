Weekend Summer Scorcher

An EXTREME HEAT WATCH has been issued for much of central and eastern Montana for Saturday and Sunday.

It's getting hot in here! The hottest temperatures of the year so far will move across Montana this weekend with most areas in the 90s and 100s. It may end up being the hottest weekend of the entire year when all is said and done. Prepare to find ways to stay cool and hydrated this weekend. Speaking of hydration, thunderstorms will continue to move through the eastern part of the state into Thursday morning. The storms will dry up on Thursday as it will be mostly sunny and windy, with highs in the 80s to near 90. The heat will start building for Friday and the weekend. The hottest temperatures so far this year will move in this weekend. Most of Montana will have highs in the 90s. Some of southern and eastern Montana will hit 100 to 110. Please prepare for this heat now, as to make sure you and kids and pets and livestock will be cool. When 2026 is all said and done, this weekend could be the hottest weekend of the entire year. Thunderstorms are likely to return Tuesday and Wednesday of next week, bringing some relief from the heat.

Have a great day,

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist