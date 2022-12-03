Weekend: Sun to Start, Snow to Finish

Welcome to the first weekend of December. This has been a pretty prolonged stretch of early season snow and cold. Overall the longer range is looking like this pattern will stick across Montana and the Rockies well through the month. Some very cold air that spread across most of the state late in the work week will move out and temperatures will modify some. The snowy weather will take a break early this weekend which will be partly to mostly sunny. One issue will be strong wind and blowing snow across the plains and up on the Continental Divide. The valleys of western Montana including Helena should not have any wind. Sunday will start out mostly sunny up north but clouds will increase from the southwest by afternoon. A new storm will spread snow in southwest Montana through the morning, slowly moving north through the afternoon, evening and into the night. This low pressure along with a Canadian cold front should produce widespread light snow on Monday. This frontal boundary will linger with areas of light snow through Tuesday. The beginning of December looks stormy with periods of wind, snow and cold, so no rest for the weary.

Have a great weekend.

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist