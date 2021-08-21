Watch
Weekend: Wet & Cool Start, Sunny End

Posted at 6:02 PM, Aug 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-20 20:48:31-04

What a week with record rain and record cold temperatures. Summer is not over with yet though, and neither is fire season. However, when more typical summer weather returns, it likely will not be as hot with as high of fire danger. Another storm will kick off the weekend with clouds, cool temperatures and great rain. Highs Saturday will be in the 50s and 60s with widespread showers and thunderstorms. A few showers may linger into Sunday morning, but the afternoon will be mostly sunny with temperatures in the 70s. Another front with a chance of isolated showers and thunderstorms is possible on Monday, highs will be in the 70s and low 80s. Tuesday will be a beautiful, cool summer day with highs in the 60s and 70s under sunny skies. Overall the temperatures will remain below average for next week, heading into the final weekend of August. Cooler temperatures will help preserve the moisture, hopefully holding off a return of extreme wildfire conditions.

Curtis Grevenitz
Chief Meteorologist

