Weekend Wind

A HIGH WIND WARNING is in effect for most of central and north-central Montana into Sunday.

A WIND ADVISORY is in effect for northwest Montana through Saturday.

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect for the East Glacier area through Saturday.

Veterans Day Weekend will be filled powerful wind as a strong storm produces great gusts but only little precipitation. Saturday will be mostly cloudy with wind across the plains. There will be snow on the Continental Divide and west of the Divide in the mountains. Some rain will fall in the lower elevations west of the Divide, but east of the Divide will be dry. Highs will reach the 40s to around 50. Another powerful wind will develop for most of the state east of the Divide on Saturday night. It's the type of wind that may wake you up, shaking the house. You might want to take in the deck furniture or anything that could be blown around because it will be. Strong wind will continue into Sunday but ease up through the day. Skies will become partly cloudy with highs in the 40s and 50s. Most of next week is shaping up to be mild and dry. Highs will top out in the 50s and 60s under mostly sunny skies until Wednesday when a weak system may come through with areas of light rain and snow, and a few inches could accumulate through Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

Have a great weekend,

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist