Weekend Wind & Snow Squalls

A HIGH WIND WARNING is in effect for the Rocky Mountain Front and the Continental Divide through Saturday.

A HIGH WIND WATCH has been issued for parts of central Montana through this weekend into Monday.

A WINTER STORM WARNING has been issued for the lower Clark Fork region for Friday into Sunday.

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been issued for the Glacier area, northwest Montana, and the Bitterroot and Flathead Valley areas.

Powerful wind, heavy mountain snow and snow squalls over the lower elevations will hit the state hard this weekend. Plus there's still the chance of the aurora borealis, so there's a lot going on. A strong low pressure and cold front will slice across the state on Saturday. Snow will fly in the mountains and a burst of snow is possible in the lower elevations along the cold front. Strong wind will also accompany the front with gusts up to 40-80mph. Highs on Saturday will be in the 30s and 40s. Travel conditions will be affected over the mountain passes of western Montana but also in the lower elevations near the Bitterroot, Flathead and Yaak Valleys. High wind will continue through Saturday night into Sunday. Sunday will be a cloudy day with snow in the mountains and wind across the plains. Temperatures will start to warm some, with readings in the 30s and 40s. Next week will be mostly cloudy, mild and windy. This particular Pacific pattern will continue to deliver heavier precipitation west of the Continental Divide until late in the week. A turn to colder and snowier conditions are likely toward the second weekend of December.

Have a great weekend!

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist