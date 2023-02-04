Weekend Wind & Wintry in the Mountains

Don't get blown over this weekend. There will be some snow as well but most of it will fall in the mountains so travel will not be impacted too much unless traveling over the mountain passes. Saturday will be partly cloudy with highs in the 30s and 40s and even a few 50s across the plains. The wind will be especially strong through the morning hours and will slowly ease up through the afternoon and evening. Sunday will be mostly cloudy, windy with snow showers mainly in western and southern Montana and over the mountains. Snow accumulation should be limited to the mountains and southwest Montana. Some snow will come down into the lower elevations late Sunday night into Monday morning but accumulation looks light if anything at all. The next chance for snow in the lower elevations will come later Wednesday and Thursday of next week. Until then, it will be mild and rather windy. There is a chance of some colder air coming back into the state by next weekend.

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist