West-Wide Snowstorm

Posted at 5:37 PM, Dec 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-09 20:14:41-05

Welcome to the weekend! While the weekend starts off quiet, it will not end that way. A large storm from the Pacific will slowly move east, spreading snow across a lot of the West. This snow will increase in Montana on Sunday but become widespread for the start of next week. Saturday should be fairly quiet with partly to mostly cloudy skies and highs will again be in the 20s and 30s. Sunday the new storm will move in with an increasing chance of snow late in the day. Most of Sunday will be dry, but the snow will start picking up late and increase Sunday night. Several inches could accumulate through Monday with some snow lingering into Tuesday. Another smaller storm system with light snow and a reinforcing shot of cold air is likely Wednesday night into Thursday. Next weekend looks quiet before more snow at the beginning of the following week. We certainly are stuck in a cold, snowy pattern.

Have a great weekend.
Curtis Grevenitz
Chief Meteorologist

