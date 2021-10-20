Watch
Western Snowpack About to Grow

Posted at 5:28 PM, Oct 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-20 20:25:44-04

There is a decent amount of mountain snow in the western mountains for the middle of October. A parade of storms is coming in from the Pacific and many areas across the West will have a significant amount of rain and mountain snow. Some mountains like the Sierra Nevada and Cascades could have FEET of snow by this time next week. However, this pattern will initially favor west of the Continental Divide and much of Montana will be dry until the weekend. While there will be some snow in the mountains and rain showers west of the Divide here in Montana, many areas east will have to wait a little while. The active pattern should continue through the end of October with more of Montana seeing an opportunity for rain and higher elevation snow. Thursday will be a mostly sunny and mild day with highs in the 60s for many towns. West winds could gust as high as 30mph. Clouds will increase again on Friday but there will be little more than an isolated shower late in the day over the western mountains. A weak area of low pressure will bring showers and mountain snow showers Friday night into Saturday morning. Saturday will be mostly cloudy with highs in the 50s, 30s and 40s in the mountains. A few showers will move through mainly in the mountains. Sunday will be a decent day in between storms with partly cloudy skies and mild temperatures in the 50s and 60s. Monday will have a better chance for showers and mountain snow east of the Continental Divide. More moisture will move through in the final week of October. Temperatures also will cool down to well below average by the middle of next week. Wind will probably be the most common feature from this stormy pattern.

Curtis Grevenitz
Chief Meteorologist

