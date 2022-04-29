Wet But Warming Up for the Beginning of May

After a healthy, spring storm brought widespread rain and higher elevation snow to end the workweek, another minor system will have an impact on the weekend with just a few light showers of rain and higher elevation snow. Overall heading into the month of May, the storm track will take a southern route to the south of Montana. While there will still be a few days with showers and higher elevation snow, the heavier precipitation looks to be more into Idaho and Wyoming. Saturday will have a bit more sunshine early with showers increasing through the afternoon and evening closer to the Continental Divide. Eastern Montana will be drier with more sunshine. Showers and lighter mountain snow will continue Saturday night into Sunday. Sunday looks rather soggy with snow levels at about 6000' for central and western Montana. A light accumulation is possible in the mountains. Eastern Montana will be drier. Monday will be partly cloudy with a few showers and isolated thunderstorms in western Montana late in the day. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers and a little snow in the mountains. This storm looked like it would have a bigger impact on Montana but the storm is shifting farther south. There will be a good ol' Montana weather swing with sunshine and temperatures nearing 70 on Wednesday, and possible near 80 Thursday! Some showers will move back in for Friday and Saturday, but right now Mother's Day looks pretty nice for all the moms out there.

Have a great weekend.

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist