Wet Holiday Weekend

Rainfall continued overnight and into Friday morning. Those particular bands of moisture will lift northeastward and dissipate through the late morning hours. After a few hours of broken cloud cover and no precipitation in central Montana, another low pressure system arrives bringing more showers and thunderstorms to central Montana Friday afternoon. Gusty westerly winds will ramp up as Friday morning rolls along. Temperatures below average will continue through the weekend and into next week as widespread moisture drops snow on southern Montana and rain throughout the rest of the state. Stay tuned to #StormTrackerWeather throughout this large storm event to receive urgent weather news and alerts. As always: A cloudy day is no match for a sunny disposition.

Be nice to each other.

- Trey Tonnessen -