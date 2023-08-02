Wet Weather & Wildfires

An AIR QUALITY ALERT continues for parts of western Montana.

A FLOOD WATCH has been issued for southeast Montana.

A significant amount of rain is becoming likely for much of Montana, including western areas where large wildfires are burning. Monsoon moisture and a few areas of low pressure will position themselves which should optimize precipitation chances throughout much of Montana. Changes will take a few days but cooler, wetter weather will increase across Montana and Idaho giving firefighters a hand. Thursday will be mostly cloudy, hazy, generally dry, and temperatures will be close to average in the 80s to around 90. Showers and thunderstorms will be more scattered along I-90 and southern Montana. A big area of rain and thunderstorms will move east to west across state late on Friday with highs in the 70s and 80s. Areas of rain will continue across Montana and Idaho through Friday night and Saturday. Saturday will be a cool summer day with highs in the 60s and 70s and the rain and thunderstorms will continue to be widespread. Sunday should have more showers and thunderstorms across central and western Montana with highs in the 60s and 70s. Scattered showers, storms and cooler than normal temperatures will continue through the middle of next week.

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist