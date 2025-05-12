Wet Week into the Weekend

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect for the higher terrain of southwest Montana through Monday night into Tuesday.

A WINTER STORM WARNING has been issued for the Crazy, Beartooth and Absaroka Mountains for Tuesday through Wednesday.

Hey, we need the moisture. Who hasn't heard that one before? It'll be a wet week for most of the state and the unsettled pattern will continue through the weekend. This is the wettest time of year and there will be wet weather in the state through this coming weekend into next week. Showers and thunderstorms will continue to increase this evening with a very rainy night around Helena, Townsend, Butte and up to Great Falls. Steady rain will fall in these areas with totals up to 1" by morning. There will be snow in the mountains above 6000' with several inches accumulating. Tuesday will be a mostly cloudy day with scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms. It will be cool with highs in the 50s to around 60. Steady rain will shift into eastern Montana on Wednesday and the rest of the state will have scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms. There will be a little sun mixed in as well. Highs will be in the 50s and 60s. Not thirsty Thursday? Well Mother Nature will deliver another round of showers and isolated thunderstorms to much of the state. Snow will fly in the mountains above 6000'. Highs will range from the upper 40s along the Rocky Mountain Front to the 50s elsewhere across the state. Friday will be a little drier but showers and isolated thunderstorms are still possible, mainly in the western half of Montana. Highs will be in the 50s and 60s. Saturday will start out dry with some sunshine but a few isolated thunderstorms will develop in the afternoon. Highs will be warmer in the 60s to low 70s. Drier, warmer weather will be brief as clouds and rain will increase through Sunday and some wet weather will continue into Monday.

Stay dry,

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist

