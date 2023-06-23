Wet Weekend & Final Week of June

A FLOOD WATCH is in effect for parts of central, southern and eastern Montana through Saturday.

Another round of heavy thunderstorms and rain could lead to areas of flooding heading into the first weekend of summer. Showers and thunderstorms will be more across central and west central Montana by Saturday afternoon as the low moves away. Highs will be in the 60s and 70s. Sunday will be drier but scattered thunderstorms will develop again across the western and central part of the state through the morning into the afternoon. Highs will be in the 70s. Another round of widespread wet weather is possible Monday, Tuesday into Wednesday. Gradually temperatures will warm next week up through the 70s into the 80s, but the state will stay in a stormy pattern into July. It does appear that it will get hot and dry for the July 4th holiday weekend, with some areas coming close to 90 and only isolated thunderstorms. After that, another cool down is likely toward the middle of July.

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist