Wetter, Cooler Side of August

Another round of widespread thunderstorms and heavy rain continue to move through the state as this stretch of unusual August weather sticks around. Of course August can and has been much different. Typically this time of year we are battling heat, thick smoke and extreme fire danger. There still is significant fire danger but fire activity is currently low and the cool, wet weather will continue. Great wet weather has cooled down parts of the state so far. Some showers and thunderstorms will continue through Tuesday night into Wednesday. That low pressure system will move out of eastern Montana on Wednesday but lingering isolated thunderstorms may pop in the afternoon. Highs will be in the 70s to around 80. Thursday will be a pleasant August day with highs in the 80s and just a few isolated thunderstorms. Friday another low pressure will move through with scattered thunderstorms and yet another day with below average temperatures. This weekend will be a little more typical of mid-August with more sunshine, warmer temperatures and a few isolated thunderstorms. Saturday will be drier with highs in the 80s. Sunday will be slightly warmer with highs in the 80s to around 90, afternoon and evening storms will be isolated. Another cooldown with storms will move in later in the week. That's the way the rest of August will be - once it starts getting hot, a front will move in with cooler temperatures and a chance of rain. Prolonged heat like July is highly unlikely.

Have a great day,

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist