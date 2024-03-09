What Goes Down Must Come Up

The second weekend of March will be significantly different than the first weekend when the state was locked in cold air and snow. A ridge of high pressure will build across the West this weekend for warmer, sunny and dry weather. There will be strong wind at times especially on the Continental Divide and out over the plains. Highs will be in the 40s and 50s. A series of minor fronts will move through the state next week. The first will come through on Monday with a few scattered rain/snow showers in the lower elevations and snow showers in the mountains. The wind will be strong and highs will cool a bit into the 40s. The mountains will have highs in the 20s and 30s. Another similar front will move through on Tuesday with more snow showers over the mountains. A few showers of rain or snow are possible in the lower elevations. Highs again will be in the 40s to around 50 with a strong west wind. A third front will pass through on Wednesday with a little colder air. Snow will fly in the mountains and a little light accumulation is possible in the lower elevations. Highs will cool into the 30s and low 40s.

Don't forget to turn those clocks forward on Saturday night as Daylight Saving Time goes into effect. Sunset on Sunday evening will be after 7:30pm!

Have a great weekend!

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist