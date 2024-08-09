What Goes Down Must Come Up This Weekend

After a beautiful, cool stretch that's unusual for early August, temperatures will be on the rise this weekend and next week. Average August would be nice and that seems to be the case as temperatures do not get very hot anytime soon. The "porridge is just right" as temperatures will warm into the 80s with a few places getting closer to 90 next week. The recent wet and cool weather has taken the edge off of the wildfire danger. Although, thunderstorms did create numerous new small wildfires but the rain, cooler temperatures and higher humidity slowed their growth. This weekend will warm up a touch with highs in the 80s. Saturday will have partly cloudy skies and scattered afternoon thunderstorms. Sunday will be mostly sunny with just an isolated storm. Monday will have a few isolated thunderstorms but most areas will be dry. Highs will top out in the 80s, still running below normal. Temperatures will likely stay steady next week in the 80s with a couple days getting close to 90 but nothing out of the norm for August. Wildfire smoke has been at a minimum recently but as the flow turns to the southwest later next week, wildfire smoke from out of state will likely come across Big Sky Country.

Have a great weekend,

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist