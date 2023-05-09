What the Hail? Storms Strike Across Montana

Montana, we have a spring: showers, storms, sunshine, hail, rinse and repeat. Tuesday was a typical stormy spring day across the state with thunderstorm activity and cool-ish temperatures. It's not winter and thankfully it's not summer yet either. The unsettled and busy conditions will continue over the next few days with more wet weather. Wednesday will be between storms with most of the state dry and partly cloudy, but clouds will increase through the day and scattered thunderstorms will move in late in the afternoon and into the evening. Highs will be in the 60s to around 70. A large low pressure system will move into the state Wednesday night with rain and thunderstorms increasing. Thursday will be another stormy day for most of the state. There will be showers and thunderstorms scattered across western Montana, but central and eastern areas will have moderate to heavy rainfall through Thursday night into Friday. As much as 1-3" of rain could fall over the eastern half of the state. Meanwhile, the central and western areas will start to clear out on Friday with mostly sunny skies and just an isolated shower or thunderstorm. Highs will range from the 50s and 60s east, to around 70 farther west. This weekend will be absolutely beautiful as a high pressure moves in, pushing out the storm system. Most of the state will be sunny with highs in the 70s to around 80. The wind will be light. The weather will almost be perfect for Mother's Day on Sunday. Warmer than average temperatures with sunny and dry conditions will continue into the beginning of next week but thunderstorms will become more likely by Tuesday.

Have a great day!

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist

