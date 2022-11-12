What to do with all this snow? Go skiing!

Welcome to the weekend! All of the cold and snow this week will make for great conditions at Great Divide and Lookout Pass ski areas this weekend. This cold and snowy pattern will continue, so the recent snow will not be melting anytime soon. The weather will be a little calmer this weekend, but there still is a little new snow that is likely. Saturday will be partly cloudy with a few mountain snow showers. Highs will be in the 20s and 30s. Sunday will be on the cloudier side with scattered light snow showers and highs in the 20s and 30s. A weak area of low pressure will produce widespread light snow on Monday that may accumulate 1-3". Highs will be in the 20s to around 30. Tuesday and Wednesday will be quiet with partly to mostly sunny skies and continued cold temperatures in the 20s and 30s. The next big weather event will occur on Thursday as an arctic front moves across the state. Snow will be widespread with a few inches accumulating. A north wind will increase as temperatures decrease. Innitially temperatures will be in the 10s and 20s but by Friday morning, temperatures will bottom out around -10 to -20. It's a real arctic airmass that's headed our way. Right now, the extreme cold does not appear to stick around for long as temperatures will moderate through the weekend.

Have a great weekend!

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist