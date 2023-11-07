What's Blowing in for Election Day

A new storm will bring a little rain and higher elevation snow to the state but a lot of wind will howl over the next few days. Tuesday is election day and a storm will mainly create strong west wind across the state with partly to mostly cloudy skies. A few showers and mountain snow showers will fly over and west of the Continental Divide. Highs will be in the 40s to around 50. Wind gusts could top 40mph. A trailing cold front will increase some showers and mountain snow late on Tuesday. This area of moisture will move through the state into early Wednesday morning with a mix of rain and snow. Most areas will be dry by sunrise. The rest of Wednesday will be mostly sunny and windy with highs in the 40s. The wind will ease up some for Thursday with some stronger gusts remaining along the Rocky Mountain Front. Highs will be in the 40s to around 50 with mostly sunny skies. A weak front will move into western Montana on Friday with partly cloudy skies and a few snow showers, but any accumulation will be light and confined to the mountains. Veterans Day Weekend will be mild and windy with partly to mostly cloudy skies. The plains will have wind while the valleys like Helena will have lighter wind. Highs will be in the 40s and 50s. The entire weekend will be dry.

Have a great day!

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist

