While Generally Warmer, Gardens Can't Grow Just Yet

While the afternoons have been getting warmer and warmer, overnight temperatures have still been pretty chilly. While most native wildflowers that have already bloomed are able to withstand freezing temperatures at night, many plants like vegetables and flowers that you'd like to plant in a garden are still very susceptible to frost. It's likely that you'll need to wait another couple of weeks to get that garden started. However, temperatures will continue to warm through the end of this week into the weekend. Overnight lows will likely stay above freezing over the period as well. Thursday, a weak low pressure will produce scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms. There will be sunshine mixed in there as well. Highs will reach the 60s and low 70s. Yet another atmospheric disturbance will through on Friday with more scattered showers and storms, mainly over the southern half of the state. A few showers will linger into the start of the weekend, but there will be partial sunshine on Saturday. High temperatures will be warmer in the 60s and 70s. Sunday should be a gorgeous day with highs in the 70s to around 80 under mostly sunny skies. Early next week will be warm with many locations warming into the 80s on Monday and Tuesday, but strong to severe thunderstorms are possible as a strong cold front approaches.

Have a great day!

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist