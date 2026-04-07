Whipping Wind Dies Down

HIGH WIND WARNING continues this evening, and through noontime Wednesday for parts of central Montana.

A strong wind event howled across the state, but the wind will be easing up through the night and shifting east for Wednesday. A small wildfire was spread by the wind just south of Helena. The strong wind will continue to die off through the night. The strongest wind will be across eastern Montana on Wednesday. The western part of the state will have much lighter wind. Skies will be partly to mostly sunny and highs will be cooler in the 40s and 50s. Thursday morning a weak front will move across central Montana with just a period of light snow, possibly mixed with a little rain. Nothing more than a coating of accumulation is likely. The front will clear by afternoon with skies becoming partly cloudy. Highs again will be cooler in the 40s and 50s. Friday will be a gorgeous day with temperatures in the 50s and 60s with a few spots touching 70. Skies will be mostly sunny and an isolated thunderstorm is possible late in the day in the mountains of southwest Montana. This weekend will start great on Saturday but a few scattered showers and thunderstorms will pop over southwest Montana in the afternoon and spread northeast. Most of the state will be dry. Highs will warm into the 60s. Sunday will be a cloudier day with widespread showers, isolated thunderstorms, and some high mountain snow. Highs will be cooler in the 40s and 50s. There is potential for lowering snow levels through Sunday night into Monday. Some snow could accumulate in the lower elevations as the storm moves away. This is another healthy April storm that will bring timely precipitation.

Have a great day,

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist