White Christmas Guarantee

This first graphic is accumulated snowfall through Wednesday. Basically a lot of snow will fall across Montana this weekend and next week. Arctic air will not allow the snow to melt. So at least it's a guaranteed White Christmas. Right at the official start of winter next Wednesday, a major arctic airmass is set to hit the state after the potential of a significant snow accumulation on Tuesday. Another round of snow is likely Thursday and Friday before the holiday weekend. Friday will be a quiet day with mostly cloudy skies, a few areas of light snow near Helena and Great Falls and highs in the 20s to around 30. Strong wind across the plains and Rocky Mountain Front could create blowing and drifting snow. Saturday will have increasing clouds and some light snow moving into northern Montana in the morning and heading south later in the day along a cold front. This front will push south through Montana on Saturday night along with light snow and a big drop in temperatures. After highs on Saturday reach the 10s and 20s, Sunday's highs will be in the -0s and 0s. Areas of light snow or light flurries will move through the state. Monday will be mostly cloudy with some light snow or flurries and continued very cold. Highs will be in the -0s and 0s, lows will be in the -10s and 0s. As if it were not cold enough, an arctic front will push through later Tuesday into Wednesday. Snow will be widespread but the air following this front could be some of the coldest in years. Winter officially begins on Wednesday, and highs that day could be in the -10 to -20 range with lows between -20 and -40! More snow is likely for Thursday into Friday as Pacific moisture collides with the arctic air. A situtation could develop where arctic air hangs tough east of the Continental Divide with warmer air just to the west of the Divide. Either way, travel late next week could be difficult before Christmas.

Stay warm,

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist