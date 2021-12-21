White Christmas Likely for a lot of the West

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect for parts of central Montana, the Rocky Mountain Front, and west of the Continental Divide into Tuesday morning.

There's a lot going on. Winter weather with cold and snow finally showed up. Winter officially begins Tuesday morning at 8:59am, and the daylight will start to increase shortly thereafter. Christmas and vacations are coming, and so is more snow and arctic air. But first a bit of a warmup will occur over the next few days. A chinook wind will develop creating blowing snow for north central Montana and over the Continental Divide on Tuesday. Temperatures will push up into the 30s to around 40 for western and central areas, but from Havre out the Hi-Line to Glasgow will stay cold in the 10s. Wednesday will be windy and mild with highs for most of the state in the 30s and 40s. With the warmer temperatures some snow will be melting making it a bit sloppy, but these warmer days will be decent to get out and do some last minute shopping or preparations for the holiday. Thursday a cold front will slice through the state with scattered snow showers and the possibility of a light accumulation. Temperatures will start to get cold, falling back into the 0s and 10s for lows Thursday night. Friday will have some snow in the western mountains, but skies will be partly cloudy farther east. Highs will only be in the 10s and 20s. Some snow is possible late Christmas Eve. Christmas Day will be cold and mostly cloudy. Snow will fall through the afternoon and evening. Highs will only be in the 0s and 10s. Another round of accumulating snow is likely on Sunday with highs in the -0s to 0s. High temperatures across much of the state will be below 0 for Monday. Another round of snow is likely on Tuesday. The entire week between Christmas and New Year's will be very, very cold with several rounds of snow. This severe winter weather will continue into the new year.

Have a great day.

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist