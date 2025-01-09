Whiteout in Spots Tonight

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY continues for parts of central and eastern Montana into the evening.

A WINTER STORM WATCH has been issued for the Highwood, Little Belt, Big Snowy, Castle and Bear Paw Mountains from Friday afternoon through Saturday afternoon.

A cold front moving through Montana will continue to bring areas of locally heavy snow into the night. There have been very heavy snow showers across the higher terrain of central Montana. There was even thundersnow near the Highwood Mountains. Some heavy snow showers are possible through Wednesday evening along the Rocky Mountain Front, down the Continental Divide, and across the Helena and Great Falls areas until about midnight. Some heavy snow squalls could put down a quick inch or two with gusty wind and reduced visibility. The storm will clear by Thursday morning. Most of Thursday will be mostly sunny with highs in the 20s and 30s and much lighter wind. Another storm will move in on Friday with increasing clouds and wind. Some snow showers will come through in the afternoon but more widespread snow is likely Friday night into Saturday morning. Up to a couple inches of snow could accumulate in the lower elevations with more than half a foot possible in some of the mountains. Saturday morning snow showers will give way to partly cloudy skies. Areas of light snow are likely to move back in for Sunday with an additional light accumulation. Through this weekend the lower elevations could pick up a total of 1-3" with nearly a foot in some of the mountains.

Watch those heavy snow showers,

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist