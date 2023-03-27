Who Gets Snow This Week?

Happy Monday! While places like Helena and Great Falls only saw a light accumulation of snow, nearly 4 FEET fell in parts of southern Montana through the weekend. Red Lodge and Luther had upwards of 50", which Bozeman saw 2-3 feet. Snowfall amounts drastically diminished farther north but there is more snow in the forecast this week. A weak front will graze northern Montana on Monday night with light snow. There could be up to 2" of accumulation in some spotty areas. Temperatures will drop below 0 for much of the Hi-Line east of Havre. This front will clear by Tuesday morning but another storm will start spreading clouds into southwest Montana through the day. Northeast Montana will be mostly sunny but cold with highs in the 20s. The rest of the state will have highs in the 30s and 40s. Some spotty snow will move along the Continental Divide in the afternoon with little to no accumulation. Wednesday will start out with some sunshine but clouds will increase from the southwest. Highs will be in the 30s and 40s, with 20s in northeast Montana. Later in the afternoon into the evening, snow will increase across southwest Montana pushing north and east. Snow will develop for much of the state south of the Hi-Line through Wednesday night. Snow will be widespread on Thursday morning with a general 1-3" falling in the lower elevations. Some of the higher terrain could see upwards of 6". Snow will be heavier farther south in the state and will taper off from north to south through the day. Highs will be in the 20s and 30s. Friday will be a warmer but windy day. Highs will climb into the 40s to around 50 under partly cloudy skies. There will be a few snow showers over and near the mountains. Southwest wind will start to pick up across the plains and the Continental Divide, gusting higher than 40mph. Saturday is April 1st and this is no April Fools joke. Highs will be milder but still below average by a few degrees. A cold front will cross the state with the chance of mixed rain/snow showers in the lower elevations and snow in the mountains. Snow squalls and even a few rumbles of thunder are possible. Strong west wind will howl across most of the state making it uncomfortable to be outside. Scattered snow showers, strong wind and below average temperatures will continue for Sunday. Most of the lower elevations will be partly cloudy at least. Yet another snowstorm is possible late Monday through Tuesday, and accumulation could be significant again. Winter-like conditions have carried on through March and now look like they will stick around into April.

Have a great day.

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist