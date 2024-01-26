Who's Ready for a Warmup?

Montana and most of the West are in for a major warmup through the weekend and into next week that will likely result in widespread record warmth. Temperatures will slowly climb through the weekend with the warmest temperatures early next week. Most of the plains will see high temperatures in the 60s, but the valley locations may be locked in colder temperatures as inversions persist. A few places like Fort Benton and Loma could hit 70! Once again temperatures got above freezing for most of the state during the day and down below freezing at night, so Montana continues a freeze-thaw cycle. It's sloppy, slushy and wet on the roads, windshield washer fluid is a hot commodity these days. Roads could be a little slippery again on Friday morning because of refreezing, spotty freezing drizzle and perhaps some fog that could leave a little ice accretion. Friday will be a pleasant day with sunshine and mild temperatures in the 40s. It will be windy on the Continental Divide and along the Rocky Mountain Front. A ridge of high pressure will keep moisture/precipitation away from most of the state heading through the weekend and next week. Temperatures will be climbing across the Rockies with some areas in Montana reaching the 50s and 60s for the final few days of January. As the calendar flips to February it's very likely to turn colder with snow, as winter returns.

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist