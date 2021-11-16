Wicked Wind Slowly Easing Up

Powerful, damaging wind blew across the state again on Tuesday. There were reports of trees down and buildings damaged, but this was not as severe of a windstorm that blew through the state early this year in January. The good news is the wind is slowly subsiding, and the HIGH WIND WARNING is expiring from west to east. Not to say the wind will completely die off, but it is falling below warning criteria. Wind and scattered snow showers will continue through the night. Tuesday night's temperatures will drop into the 0s and 10s for most of the state. Wednesday will still be breezy for eastern Montana and the Rocky Mountain Front, but the wind will be light for many other areas. Highs will stay chilly in the 30s to around 40, but there will be abundant sunshine. A new storm will move in from the Pacific on Thursday with increasing clouds. Highs will reach the 40s which is average for this time of year. Friday will be mostly cloudy with scattered rain and snow showers in the lower elevations. Snow accumulation of up to a few inches will be confined to the mountains. This weekend will have a little active weather. Saturday will be partly to mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Highs will reach the 30s and 40s with a wind up to 20mph. A cold front will clip north-central and northeast Montana were temperatures will get quite cold Saturday night and Sunday. The rest of the state will be partly cloudy with highs in the 30s and 40s. All things considered, the weather will moderate some through this weekend and into next week. There's a chance at snow showers on Tuesday, but Thanksgiving appears to be quiet and mild right now.

Have a great day.

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist