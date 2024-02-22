Wicked Wind & Wild Weather

A HIGH WIND WATCH has been issued for the East Glacier area and the Rocky Mountain Front for Friday into Saturday.

The winds of change are really going to howl across the state, leading up to a powerful storm that will bring heavy snow, violent wind and tumbling temperatures. After a few days of tranquil wind conditions, the wind will start ramping up. The peak of this wind will come Sunday night and Monday as a strong low pressure moves through teh state with violent gusts capable of doing damage, potentially blinding snow and arctic air moving in. That's Monday. For now, quiet weather will continue on Thursday with mostly sunny skies and mild temperatures. Stronger southwest wind will blow across the plains and Divide. Highs will be in the 30s and 40s. Friday will be a windy day across most of the state. Highs will be in the 40s and a few spots in the plains could top out over 50. The final weekend of February will be start off mild and windy. There will be snow over the western mountains on Saturday and a little snow could move across the Hi-Line later Saturday. Highs will range from the 30s northeast, to the 40s and 50s elsewhere. Sunday will be mostly cloudy, windy and mild with highs in the 40s and 50s. A strong cold front will slam across the state on Monday with lots of wind and areas of snow. The snow could come down heavily at times with snow squalls a possibility. The wind could be violent and damaging. Travel could be extremely difficult. Highs will be in the 30s and 40s but many areas will drop below 0 on Monday night as an arctic high pressure pushes in. A few inches of snow could accumulate by Tuesday morning, with some of the mountains picking up over a foot. Tuesday will turn mostly sunny with highs in the 0s and 10s. Monday will be a major weather day for much of Montana and also the West.

Stay tuned...

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist