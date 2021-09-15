Watch
Weather

Actions

Widespread Wet Weather for the West

items.[0].image.alt
(Required)ktvh
Special.png
Futuretrack1.png
Futuretrack2.png
Futuretrack3.png
Futuretrack4.png
Futuretrack5.png
Futuretrack6.png
Futuretrack7.png
Futuretrack8.png
SnowForecastMap.png
Day1.png
Day2.png
Day3.png
Day4.png
HLN7Day.png
GF7Day.png
Posted at 5:17 PM, Sep 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-15 19:17:43-04

A major storm will move into the West and the Rockies this weekend and next week. This storm will do wonders for the wildfire situation as rain will fall over many fires. Temperatures will be much colder with this storm, cold enough for some snow in the mountains. But until we get to that storm, there will be several days with wind and the fire threat is not over with yet. Thursday will be a much cooler day with highs only in the 60s. Northwest wind will gust up to 20mph. Thursday night's temperatures may drop down close to the freezing point for some areas. Frost is possible and it might be the end of some people's gardens. Friday will be partly cloudy, warm and breezy with highs in the 70s. Saturday a cold front will move over the Continental Divide through the afternoon and evening. West of the Divide will have rain showers, most areas east of the Divide will be dry. Highs will range from the 60s west to the low 90s in eastern Montana. Strong west winds could gust up to 40mph. Sunday will be a cooler and mostly cloudy day. A few showers will move through the state, but a strong low pressure will develop over Sunday night into Monday. This storm will produce widespread rain and higher elevation snow for most of the state. Highs will be chilly in the 40s and 50s. The mountains, cold enough for snow, will have highs in the 20s and 30s. Several inches of snow will accumulate in the mountains, with snow mixing in with rain perhaps down to around 5000'. Areas of rain and mountain snow may linger into Tuesday morning.

Curtis Grevenitz
Chief Meteorologist

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader