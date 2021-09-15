Widespread Wet Weather for the West

A major storm will move into the West and the Rockies this weekend and next week. This storm will do wonders for the wildfire situation as rain will fall over many fires. Temperatures will be much colder with this storm, cold enough for some snow in the mountains. But until we get to that storm, there will be several days with wind and the fire threat is not over with yet. Thursday will be a much cooler day with highs only in the 60s. Northwest wind will gust up to 20mph. Thursday night's temperatures may drop down close to the freezing point for some areas. Frost is possible and it might be the end of some people's gardens. Friday will be partly cloudy, warm and breezy with highs in the 70s. Saturday a cold front will move over the Continental Divide through the afternoon and evening. West of the Divide will have rain showers, most areas east of the Divide will be dry. Highs will range from the 60s west to the low 90s in eastern Montana. Strong west winds could gust up to 40mph. Sunday will be a cooler and mostly cloudy day. A few showers will move through the state, but a strong low pressure will develop over Sunday night into Monday. This storm will produce widespread rain and higher elevation snow for most of the state. Highs will be chilly in the 40s and 50s. The mountains, cold enough for snow, will have highs in the 20s and 30s. Several inches of snow will accumulate in the mountains, with snow mixing in with rain perhaps down to around 5000'. Areas of rain and mountain snow may linger into Tuesday morning.

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist

