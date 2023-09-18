Widespread wind Monday, cooler weather on the way

We're looking at a mix of cloud cover and sunshine to kick off the work week with some strong winds.

Wind picks up this afternoon throughout Montana with speeds up to 20mph and gusts up to 35-40 mph. This is ahead of a low-pressure trend that will cool us down and bring active weather mid-week.

Due to the wind, a Red Flag Warning is in effect through 9PM for many counties in central and eastern Montana. Low humidity in addition to strong wind will contribute to an elevated fire risk. Today is probably not going to be the day to do a backyard burn or light a campfire.

We're going to drop in temperature mid-week with a cooler, wetter trend that will be emphasized Wednesday night into Thursday. We are looking at showers and t-storms scattered across the region with temperatures dropping into the 50s! Snow is possible above 9,000 ft with this system.

