Wild Snowstorm Tapers Off This Weekend

A BLIZZARD WARNING continues for northeast Montana into Saturday evening.

A WINTER STORM WARNING continues for most of northern Montana into Saturday afternoon.

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY continues for parts of western, southern and eastern into Saturday.

A major snowstorm producing blizzard conditions will taper off into the weekend with Sunday being much nicer. Until then, snow will continue to fly and blizzard conditions are possible through Friday night into Saturday. The snow is already tapering off in some areas but this storm will linger into the start of the weekend. Saturday will be mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers, windy conditions, and highs in the 10s and 20s. Although the snow will stop in northeast Montana, strong wind will still create blizzard conditions, reduced visibility and severe drifting. It's the shortest weekend of the year as we "spring forward" Saturday night with Daylight Saving Time going into effect. Sunday will be mostly sunny but chilly with highs in the 20s and 30s. Temperatures will warm some next week with highs in the 40s Monday and Tuesday. A cold front will likely kick off snow showers on Tuesday morning. Wednesday will have areas of light snow and highs back down in the 20s and 30s. High pressure should move in for the end of the week with more sunshine and highs warming into the 40s to near 50 for St. Patrick's Day.

Have a great weekend.

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist