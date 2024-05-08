Wild Storm Winding Down

A WINTER STORM WARNING continues for the Big Snowy Mountains, the Big Belt Mountains, the Little Belt Mountains, the Highwood Mountains and the Bozeman Pass area into Thursday morning.

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY continues for the southern Rocky Mountain Front into Thursday morning.

A FLOOD ADVISORY has been issued for parts of north-central Montana.

A FLOOD WARNING has been issued for Clear Creek near Havre for major flooding into Friday.

Tremendous rain, snow and wind created hazardous conditions across most of Montana but the worst of it is over as the storm is slowly pulling away. Most roads are open now and power is being restored to the thousands that lost it. Areas of rain and higher elevation snow will continue but not as heavy as it has been. Incredible rain totals and snow in the mountains was moisture we needed but too much fell as flooding is a concern especially around the Bear Paw Mountains. Please remember if you encounter water over a road, turn around and don't drown. Travel in the higher terrain still will be difficult with slushy roads, downed power lines and trees. The storm will start pulling away on Thursday with mostly cloudy skies and showers in the lower elevations, a couple snow showers in the mountains through the morning. By the afternoon the showers and clouds will move out from north to south. Highs will warm into the 40s, 50s and 60s with the warmest readings up north where there will be more sunshine. The wind will be much lighter, around 5-15mph. Our fortunes will change beginning on Friday with mostly sunny skies and highs in the 60s and 70s. The weekend will be gorgeous with much warmer temperatures in the 70s under mostly sunny skies. A few isolated thunderstorms are possible but Mother's Day Weekend will be almost perfect. Some showers and thunderstorms are possible early next week but overall the weather will settle down some after this record breaking storm.

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist