Wild Warmup Underway

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been issued for the Rocky Mountain Front, parts of Cascade and Judith Basin Counties, to the Judith Gap area into Saturday.

A HIGH WIND WATCH has been issued for the Rocky Mountain Front and parts of Cascade and Judith Basin Counties, to the Judith Gap area for Saturday evening through Sunday evening.

A FLOOD WATCH has been issued for areas west of the Continental Divide for late this weekend into early next week.

Arctic air is under a rapid retreat as warmer air from the Pacific is moving across Montana on the heels of a chinook wind. Some parts of Montana have warmed up nearly 50 degrees over the last 24 hours. Other parts of Montana did not warm that much, but warmer air will take over the entire state through Friday into the weekend. This warmup will cause some problems as a strong wind will howl, blowing snow will reduce visibility, and that snow will be melting too creating areas of flooding. Minor flooding in possible in low laying areas, creeks are streams could have water over their banks, and ice jams could develop on some rivers. After temperatures popped above freezing on Thursday, re-freezing will occur so slippery conditions are another concern into Friday morning. Friday will start out mostly sunny but clouds will increase through the afternoon. It will be mild again with highs in the 20s and 30s. The arctic air will be on full retreat heading into the weekend. This final weekend of February will have a thaw as temperatures warm into the 40s and even some 50s. Saturday will be partly to mostly cloudy with just a few snow showers in the western mountains. Sunday will have steady snow in the mountains and on the Rocky Mountain Front. A couple of rain showers are possible along the Rocky Mountain Front and across the plains and valleys. Sunday's wind along the Rocky Mountain Front will be powerful and violent, with some gusts topping 80mph. Mild and windy conditions will continue next week. A few rain and snow showers are possible at times Monday and Tuesday, but there will not be any significant precipitation anytime soon.

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist