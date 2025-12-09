Wild Week of Heavy Rain, Wind, Temperature Changes & Snow

A HIGH WIND WARNING has been issued for most of Montana through Tuesday.

A WINTER STORM WARNING has been issued for the Beartooth and Absorka Mountains through Wednesday.

A FLOOD WATCH has been issued for northwestern Montana through Thursday.

An AVALANCHE WATCH has been issued for the backcountry of northwest Montana.

Buckle up because the weather will be a wild ride across Montana this week with heavy rain, powerful wind, fluctuating temperatures, arctic air and snow. An incredible amount of moisture is moving into the Pacific Northwest and the northern Rockies courtesy of an atmospheric river. Record amounts of precipitation could lead to flooding in western Montana. Snow levels will rise and fall through the week. Gradually the snow levels will lower later this week as an arctic airmass spills in from Canada. On top of all that, powerful winds will howl across Montana with the strongest wind being Monday night into Tuesday morning. The leading edge of the atmospheric river is moving into the state. Snow levels and temperatures will be rising through the night. A weak cold front will move into the state Tuesday morning with drier air and decreasing wind by the afternoon. Highs will top out in the 40s and 50s. Another wave of moisture will increase Tuesday night, starting as snow but snow levels will once again rise into Wednesday. Snow will change to rain through Wednesday morning with strong wind and highs topping out in the 40s and 50s. Northeast Montana should hang onto colder air with snow and ice. On Thursday, rain will start changing back to snow as an arctic airmass moves into the state. Temperatures will start out mild in the 30s and 40s but fall throughout the day. Some areas will drop below zero Thursday night. A flash freeze is possible as the temperatures will drop quickly. Areas of snow will continue Thursday night and Friday. Several inches will accumulate across central and northern Montana. Southern Montana will be warmer with less snow. This really will be a wild week of weather, as multiple factors are colliding here in Montana.

Be safe,

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist