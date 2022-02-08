Wild Wind But Warm This Week

A HIGH WIND WARNING remains in effect into tonight.

This week will be all about the wind. Strong wind will consistently blow over the plains and the mountains, with periods of strong wind in the valleys of western Montana. The jet stream and the storm track are to the north of Montana. This will direct low pressure systems over the top, or to the north of Montana this week. With each passing low pressure, strong downsloping wind will howl for most of the state. With the jet stream to the north, this will allow warm air to develop with some areas possibly approaching record highs. Tuesday will be another windy day for most of the state. Besides the gusts up to 40-60mph, the weather will be partly cloudy with highs in the 40s to around 50. Wednesday will be partly to mostly cloudy with mild temperatures in the 40s and 50s. There will be a few isolated mountain snow showers. The wind will once again howl over the plains, but little to no wind is likely in the western valleys including Helena. Thursday will be even warmer and windier. Some places could come close to 60 degrees, and wind gusts could top 50mph over the plains and on the Continental Divide. Friday will be quite different as a cold front will buck the trend and move through the state with areas of light snow and colder temperatures. There is a chance for up to a couple inches in the lower elevations, with as much as 3-4" into the mountains. Highs will be cooler in the 30s to around 40. This wintry turn will be brief as warmer temperatures and more sunshine will return for the weekend. Highs will be in the 40s to around 50 with sunny skies on Saturday. Wind will be strong over the plains. Sunday will be mostly sunny with highs in the 40s and 50s. Once again the wind will be strongest over the plains. Monday could have another weak cold front with slightly cooler air and a chance of snow. Later next week, colder temperatures and more snow are likely to break this windy and warm weather pattern.

Have a great day!

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist