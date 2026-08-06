Wildfire Burned Acres Increase, But So Does Containment

A RED FLAG WARNING has been issued for parts of eastern Montana on Thursday.

The weather across much of Montana is pretty stable, warm and dry with a little light wind. The wildfires in the state are burning more acres, but firefighting efforts are increasing containment lines. The weather ahead does not look too hot or two windy, but nonetheless it's generally warm and dry this time of year so the fires will continue to burn. The containment should continue to increase as firefighters are not faced with harsh weather conditions. Thursday will be a warm summer day with highs in the 80s and low 90s. The wind will be stronger across northeast Montana, which is why the RED FLAG WARNING has been issued there. Friday will be hot with lighter wind and lower fire danger. Highs will be in the 80s and 90s. Saturday will be warm again with highs in the 80s and low 90s. The wind in southwest Montana will be a little stronger with gusts up to 20mph. Sunday will be mostly sunny with highs in the 80s to near 90. Next week will be fairly comfortable with highs in the 70s and 80s. There may be a shower or storm on the Hi-Line on Tuesday, and then possibly more widespread by Thursday and Friday.

Overall, the weather should be somewhat cooler than the last 3 weeks. There still is a lot of summer left, but hopefully the worst heat and fire danger are behind us.

Have a great day,

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist