Wildfire Season Takes Off

A HEAT ADVISORY has been issued for parts of central and eastern Montana through Monday.

Two large fires have developed in western Montana, growing in what could be the hottest weather of the year in Montana. This weekend will likely be the hottest of the year when all is said and done as temperatures peak in the upper 90's and low 100's for much of Montana. Temperatures will be hot across the state with highs in the 90s to around 100. The wind will not be that strong, but the humidity levels will be low with isolated mountain thunderstorms on Saturday. Sunday will be hot, dry but partly cloudy with a few isolated mountain thunderstorms. The partial cloud cover will help to keep temperatures down a few degrees but it will still be very hot. Eastern Montana will have highs in the low 100s. A weak disturbance will trigger isolated thunderstorms on Monday but highs will still be up in the 90s to around 100. Again, cloud cover will keep temperatures down from what they would be if it were to be perfectly sunny. Tuesday will be hot, dry and windy with highs back down in the low to mid 90s but this will be the worst fire danger so far this year. A RED FLAG WARNING is likely to be issued because of the wind and low humidity. Temperatures will cool off a bit into the 80s to around 90 on Wednesday and the wind will not be as bad. Cooler and calmer conditions are likely for Thursday with highs in the upper 70s to the 80s.

