Wildfire Smoke Via Satellite

Tuesday has been another day with scorching heat that continues to break records. The heat will cool off but the fire danger will remain hot. Extremely dangerous fire weather conditions have allowed the Deep Creek Fire and the Robertson Draw Fire near Red Lodge to show significant growth. A cold front is moving through the state and the cooler air will sweep through Montana Tuesday night into Wednesday. Wednesday will be sunny and breezy with highs in the 70s and 80s. Low humidity and wind speeds up to 30mph will keep the fire danger high, as eastern Montana is under another RED FLAG WARNING. Thursday and Friday will also be pleasant with highs in the 70s and 80s. Saturday will be partly cloudy, warm and breezy with increasing fire danger once again. Highs will reach the 80s to around 90 for most of the state. Sunday is Father's Day and the official start of summer. Summer begins at 9:32pm. A decent amount of rain will likely come through the state on Sunday with much cooler weather. Highs will only be in the 60s to around 70, the mountains will have highs in the 30s and 40s. This storm will likely help take the edge off of the fire danger. The first few days of summer will be sunny, dry and very nice with highs in the 70s.

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist

