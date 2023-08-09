Wildfires Getting Rain but Stronger Wind Will Develop

A RED FLAG WARNING has been issued for parts of northeast Montana on Thursday afternoon and evening.

A cold front moving through the state is wetting the wildfires across western Montana but a post-front wind will increase the fire danger on Thursday. The recent cool, wet weather has slowed the fires recently. More rain will fall across Montana through the night and be over by Thursday morning as the front moves into the Dakotas. Behind the front on Thursday will be windy and warm with highs in the 70s and 80s. Skies will be mostly sunny. The increase in wind will likely create more wildfire activity and smoke may become more noticeable. West wind will likely be between 15-30mph with gusts up to 45mph. Friday will be a sunny day with lighter wind and highs in the 70s and 80s. This coming weekend will be different than last weekend. It will be warm, dry and sunny. Highs will top out generally in the 80s. Temperatures early next week could briefly heat up into the mid and upper 90s for some areas on Monday and Tuesday. A cold front could cool things off later Tuesday into Wednesday along with some rain showers.

Have a great day.

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorlogist